Takeout pizza to be served to Independence High School students due to cafeteria staff shortage

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Independence Local Schools district said staffing shortages are now impacting cafeteria operations.

On Friday, students at Independence High School will be served takeout pizza from Romito’s, along with a fruit, vegetable, and milk. School officials said there will be no other options available to students because of the lunchroom staff shortage.

Parents are asked to plan ahead if they want their child to eat something else at school.

Over the course of the pandemic, schools throughout Northeast Ohio have been impacted by a lack of teachers, bus drivers, and now cafeteria workers.

