Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood celebrates 50 years

Tommy’s, located along Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights, has been celebrating its 50th anniversary all week with restaurant festivities, flashbacks, and social media fun.

Tommy Fello owns the Cleveland Heights establishment. His daughter said he started working as a teenager behind the soda counter and was eventually able to buy the iconic restaurant.

The restaurant is known for its homemade milkshakes, vegetarian-friendly food options, and family environment.

