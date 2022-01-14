2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood celebrates 50 years

Tommy's restaurant
Tommy's restaurant(Source: Tommy's restaurant Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community staple in a suburb on Cleveland’s East side is celebrating its golden anniversary.

Tommy’s, located along Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights, has been celebrating its 50th anniversary all week with restaurant festivities, flashbacks, and social media fun.

Question #4: How many seats were in our first location in 1972?

Posted by tommy's restaurant on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Tommy Fello owns the Cleveland Heights establishment. His daughter said he started working as a teenager behind the soda counter and was eventually able to buy the iconic restaurant.

The restaurant is known for its homemade milkshakes, vegetarian-friendly food options, and family environment.

