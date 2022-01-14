Unsung Hero: Catherine Kopinsky served in Mission Outreach for 3 decades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cathy Kopinsky does not like being in the spotlight.

But as a long-time servant of the Northeast Ohio community, it’s hard to miss her.

Cathy Kopinsky is a 2022 Cleveland Public Library Unsung Hero (Cathy Kopinksy)

“Use your talents to the utmost, and be who you can be and serve the people with what talents you have, because everybody can do something, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

The project coordinator for the Mission Outreach program at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has been doing this work for more than three decades, including blood pressure and diabetes checks and leading events for the students at Marion-Sterling Elementary School.

She said the best part of her job is connections that have turned into lifelong friendships and the people.

She shared the following statement:

“When I started. I really did not know the community. And there, you know, we always have a little trepidation, but you just kind of go out and people, I had people, a lot of the folks in the community would realize that and they would say, ‘Come on, honey, I’ll show you where to go.’ Or, ‘honey, I’ll take care of you.’ And I made such good friends.

So and the other part of it was, you know, sometimes, especially when you’re new in outreach, you want to go in and just save everybody. Well, I found out that they don’t need people don’t need saved, this community doesn’t need saved. They have strength, and they have resources and they have hope and they have so much to give.

And I think it’s just being with them to walk with them as they’re giving and being a part of the strength in the hope.”

