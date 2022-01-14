2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police bust driver for illegally passing school bus (video)

Westlake police bust driver for illegally passing school bus
Westlake police bust driver for illegally passing school bus(Source: Westlake police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police caught a driver on camera illegally passing a school bus on Crocker Road.

Police shared the dashboard camera footage Friday on Facebook.

The video shows two students hop on the bus before a black car whizzes by.

The police officer immediately begins to pull the car over, according to the video, and later gives the driver a ticket.

“Don’t be the next person to be stopped. It’s a matter of safety,” police wrote in the post.

Watch the full video in the player below.

