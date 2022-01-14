2 Strong 4 Bullies
Why Ohio is being given 20 Air Force members to help fight COVID-19

The announcement came on Thursday from ODH.
White House COVID-19 response team.
White House COVID-19 response team.(White House)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House COVID-19 Response Team says the pandemic is still very much a threat to the nation, which is why they have decided to move more than 100 Air Force Medical Staff Members to various states, including Ohio.

20 members of the Air Force Medical Staff will be sent to Ohio and the Cleveland Clinic to help stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Clinic will be able to determine how to use the 20 members, and that more could be released if need be. They said Ohio is a hot spot for COVID-19, which made it an easy decision to send the members there.

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for Equity with the White House COVID-19 Response Team said that talks with the Cleveland Clinic are ongoing to determine how much of a need there is. In addition to Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico will all be sent 20 Air Force Medical Staff Members as well. As of now it is unknown how long they will be station in the states.

In addition to sending Air Force Medical Staff to various states, the Biden administration will also make “high-quality” masks free starting next week. Dr. Webb believes that masking up and vaccinating is the only way to get through the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

