2 residents injured in house fire that started due to candle that was left burning

Fire at Streetsboro home
Fire at Streetsboro home(Source: Streetsboro Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Heavy fire” was seen coming from a Streetsboro home early Saturday morning due to a blaze that appeared to have been started by a candle that was left burning, investigators said.

First responders were dispatched to the Steward Avenue home on Saturday shortly after 6 a.m. after a resident called 911 to report the fire.

All of the residents were able to escape from the home in time. The Streetsboro Fire Department said two adults in the home received minor injuries during the incident, but they both refused additional help from EMS after initial evaluation.

According to investigators, the fire started by a candle that was left burning in a bedroom. Damages to the home and contents are estimated to value more than $100,000.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents, which included four adults and two children.

Agencies in Aurora, Kent, Twinsburg, Mantua, and Remindersville also assisted with bringing the fire under control, which took about an hour.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

