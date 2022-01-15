2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 people shot at crime scene on Cleveland’s East side, EMS says

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three people with gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals from a shooting scene on the city’s East side.

First responders were dispatched to the shooting scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a Cleveland EMS supervisor.

The three unidentified shooting victims were all transported to the hospitals in serious condition, the official said.

Cleveland police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

19 News
Thousands of free COVID-19 tests distributed at Summit County drive-thru sites on Saturday
19 News
Akron City Council distributes thousands of free COVID-19 tests at Saturday drive-thru locations
19 News
Driver leaves scene after damaging property at North Canton car wash with truck (video)
19 News
Driver leaves scene after damaging property at North Canton car wash with truck