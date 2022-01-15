3 people shot at crime scene on Cleveland’s East side, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three people with gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals from a shooting scene on the city’s East side.

First responders were dispatched to the shooting scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a Cleveland EMS supervisor.

The three unidentified shooting victims were all transported to the hospitals in serious condition, the official said.

Cleveland police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated.

