2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brother heartbroken after his sibling was fatally struck by stolen van in Canton

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m., Jason Robison was killed when a stolen and speeding work van T-boned his car at the intersection of 4th Street and Harrison Ave NW, Canton police said.

Moments before the crash, police said Jacob Lang and Andrew Taggart had taken the van and sped away when they approached.

Robison had the right of way. It didn’t matter because the driver of the van also ran a red light.

His car was T-boned and he never saw it coming
His car was T-boned and he never saw it coming(WOIO)

Josh Robison is heartbroken over his brother’s dead, who he called a very kind and caring person that made a difference in many people’s’ lives.

The victim was a group home counselor.

His brother said: “Obviously, the more severe the wrong thing, the more severe the consequences should be. After a crime like this and after a human being’s life has been taken, I don’t feel these two men should ever see earthly freedom again. Do I want them to go to hell when they die? No.”

Lang and Taggart have been charged with grand theft of a motor and are likely to also face vehicular homicide charges.

Arrested in fatal stolen van crash in Canton
Arrested in fatal stolen van crash in Canton(WOIO)
Arrested in fatal stolen van crash
Arrested in fatal stolen van crash(WOIO)

Both had outstanding warrants on various charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Days: Snowfall picks up Sunday evening into Monday morning
19
19 First Alert Weather Days: Widespread snow moves in Sunday night, travel impacts for Monday morning
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
Unsung Heros: addressing diversity gap in design
Unsung Heros: addressing diversity gap in design