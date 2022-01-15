Brother heartbroken after his sibling was fatally struck by stolen van in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m., Jason Robison was killed when a stolen and speeding work van T-boned his car at the intersection of 4th Street and Harrison Ave NW, Canton police said.

Moments before the crash, police said Jacob Lang and Andrew Taggart had taken the van and sped away when they approached.

Robison had the right of way. It didn’t matter because the driver of the van also ran a red light.

His car was T-boned and he never saw it coming (WOIO)

Josh Robison is heartbroken over his brother’s dead, who he called a very kind and caring person that made a difference in many people’s’ lives.

The victim was a group home counselor.

His brother said: “Obviously, the more severe the wrong thing, the more severe the consequences should be. After a crime like this and after a human being’s life has been taken, I don’t feel these two men should ever see earthly freedom again. Do I want them to go to hell when they die? No.”

Lang and Taggart have been charged with grand theft of a motor and are likely to also face vehicular homicide charges.

Arrested in fatal stolen van crash in Canton (WOIO)

Arrested in fatal stolen van crash (WOIO)

Both had outstanding warrants on various charges.

