Cleveland Clinic sets new deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic has a new deadline for all of its employees and those who provide services within its facilities to be vaccinated.

The announcement was made on Jan. 14, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMC) is allowed to move forward for healthcare workers in the U.S.

In accordance with this federal mandate, the Cleveland Clinic set the following requirement for all employees and those who provide services within its facilities:

to receive the first dose of the mRNA vaccine or one-dose Johnson & Johnson by Jan. 27

to receive the second dose of the mRNA vaccine by Feb. 28

The Cleveland Clinic said those who do not receive their vaccinations and who do not have an approved exemption will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

“We are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated, and we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible,” the Cleveland Clinic stated.

