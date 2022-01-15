Driver leaves scene after damaging property at North Canton car wash with truck (video)
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Canton Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a driver wanted as part of a pending hit-and-run incident.
Investigators released surveillance video dated on Jan. 8 showing a driver back his black pickup truck into a car wash vacuum and garbage structure before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to call North Canton police at 330-499-5911. Tips can be made anonymously.
