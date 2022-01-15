Driver leaves scene after damaging property at North Canton car wash with truck (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Canton Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a driver wanted as part of a pending hit-and-run incident.

Investigators released surveillance video dated on Jan. 8 showing a driver back his black pickup truck into a car wash vacuum and garbage structure before leaving the scene.

Hit/Skip Crash The North Canton Police Department is asking for any assistance to identify the individual shown in this surveillance video for a pending hit/skip investigation. We understand the video may not be of the best quality but if anyone can recognize this individual you are asked to contact the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Departments Tip Line at 330-966-3633 or download our free Tip411 app and submit the tip through the app. In the interest of the uncharged individuals rights and privacy we ask that people refrain from posting anyone’s name. Posted by North Canton Police Department on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to call North Canton police at 330-499-5911. Tips can be made anonymously.

