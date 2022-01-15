2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty

Video of the alleged encounter was briefly posted online and prompted the investigation.
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having sex while on duty.(WILX)
By Jessica Schmidt and Courtney King
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former patrol officer with the Hamilton Police Department was terminated after allegedly having sex while on-duty.

The department publicized the termination in a statement Friday night.

The investigation began immediately Monday after other officers reported possible misconduct by a fellow officer, according to the statement.

Investigators began gathering evidence and “quickly established” the officer had engaged in a “consensual sexual encounter with an adult acquaintance” while on-duty, the statement reads.

Police Chief Craig Bucheit tells FOX19 the alleged sexual encounter took place months before the accusation surfaced.

Video of the alleged encounter exists and was briefly posted online, which led to the other officers becoming aware of the incident, Bucheit says.

The video has since been taken down.

The officer was terminated immediately Monday.

He had been with the department for around a year.

“The community places their trust in us and when a member of our organization purposely violates that trust the consequences are swift and severe,” Police Chief Craig Bucheit said. “While I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by this incident, I am incredibly proud of the officers who discovered and reported this misconduct and our investigators who moved quickly to develop information that allowed me to act decisively.”

An investigative report is expected within 30 days.

