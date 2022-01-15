2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon police cruiser struck by another vehicle during traffic stop

FILE(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department said a cruiser was struck late on Friday night while on a traffic stop.

According to a police lieutenant, an officer was on a traffic stop along US Route 422 on Friday night when the cruiser was struck by another car.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to police.

Additional details regarding the crash are expected to be released by the Solon Police Department at a later time.

