Summit County Animal Control reduces adoption costs for Betty White Challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you love animals the way Betty White did?

If yes, take part in the Betty White Challenge by donating $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17!

[ #BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals ]

Summit County Animal Control is joining the Betty White Challenge by reducing adoption costs to $28 for dogs and $10 for cats from Jan. 18-31.

“Betty was a champion for animal rights, visiting zoos to raise awareness about endangered animals and adopting over two dozen dogs,” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro stated. “We hope that SummitCounty residents will join us in remembering Betty and consider adopting a furry friend in need of a new home.”

Call 330-643-2845 to schedule an adoption appointment and give a four-legged friend a “furever” home.

