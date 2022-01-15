Thousands of free COVID-19 tests distributed at Summit County drive-thru sites on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron City Council hosted a series of drive-thru events on Saturday to distribute more than 3,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The drive-thru locations were handed out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Five Points, 670 West Exchange Street

Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street

Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller Street

Kenmore High School, 2140 13th Street SW

Each site was give approximately 805 tests to distribute with a limit of one per person present in a vehicle.

“Given the current COVID-19 surge, supply chain disruptions and limited availability of testing appointments, we want to do our part in helping to make at-home test kits available in the communities with the lowest vaccination rates,” Akron City Council president Margo Sommerville said.

