Thousands of free COVID-19 tests distributed at Summit County drive-thru sites on Saturday
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron City Council hosted a series of drive-thru events on Saturday to distribute more than 3,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
The drive-thru locations were handed out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Five Points, 670 West Exchange Street
- Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street
- Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller Street
- Kenmore High School, 2140 13th Street SW
Each site was give approximately 805 tests to distribute with a limit of one per person present in a vehicle.
“Given the current COVID-19 surge, supply chain disruptions and limited availability of testing appointments, we want to do our part in helping to make at-home test kits available in the communities with the lowest vaccination rates,” Akron City Council president Margo Sommerville said.
