19 Troubleshooter: the heat back on for some residents of Crystal Tower in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The 19 Troubleshooter team is still at work, trying to get results for residents in Crystal Tower in East Cleveland.

We’ve reported extensively: hundreds of people living at the apartment building with no heat.

Jacqueline Easley says Saturday morning her heat was on but for days now, it’s been inconsistent.

“It was out the whole weekend then they came and it started working and on it it’s been on and off, on and off,” she said.

Several residents called the 19 Troubleshooter line for help after not getting a clear timeline or answers from managers on when they would fix the heat. 19 News cameras were rolling as property managers handed out space heaters while crews worked to fix the problems.

“I feel bad for them but things are an act of nature things are beyond our control I do care, If I didn’t care I wouldn’t be here,” said Tammy Payton, property manager.

19 News reached out to Odin Properties in Philadelphia, PA which owns Crystal Tower but have not heard back.

Many residents are worried about the approaching winter storm.

One reason why Papa John’s in East Cleveland dropped off 200 Papadias after seeing the news reports. Owner Nizzar Malkieh told 19 News he wanted to comfort people through their suffering.

Assistant Manager Lindsay Toler was there for the delivery.

“It’s just something to give out and make people know that we here. We all a family. East Cleveland is more than a neighborhood, we’re a family. Don’t ever forget that,” said Toler.

