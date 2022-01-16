2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Almost 300 ODOT snowplows are on the road in Northeast Ohio

(WTAP News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews were out Sunday treating and plowing Ohio roads.

According to ODOT officials, about 290 snowplows are operating around the clock.

Crews are out in Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoing, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark Summit, Trubull and Wayne Counties.

ODOT officials said they have 230,000 tons of salt on sand they have already used about 53,000 tons of salt this winter.

They have also used about 1.3 million gallons of brine (salt and tap water mixture) this winter before, during and after storms.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Inmate dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
“Travel is going to be treacherous”: Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm
3 boys seriously hurt in Geauga County buggy accident
(Source: WOIO)
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole in Richmond Heights