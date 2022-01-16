Almost 300 ODOT snowplows are on the road in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews were out Sunday treating and plowing Ohio roads.

According to ODOT officials, about 290 snowplows are operating around the clock.

Crews are out in Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoing, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark Summit, Trubull and Wayne Counties.

ODOT officials said they have 230,000 tons of salt on sand they have already used about 53,000 tons of salt this winter.

They have also used about 1.3 million gallons of brine (salt and tap water mixture) this winter before, during and after storms.

