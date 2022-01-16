2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Blossom Music Center

(Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra will return to Blossom Music Center for 10 weeks of concerts starting July 2.

Individual tickets for the 19 concerts go on sale April 4 and subscriptions are on sale now.

For all subscription offerings, call the Severance Music Center Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or e-mail boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com.

“This Blossom Music Festival season is back in all its glory this year,” said Ilya Gidalevich, Director of Artistic Planning for The Cleveland Orchestra. “There are classical works that people know and love — like Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — as well as some rarely heard gems we’re excited to share with the Blossom audience. Music lovers can also enjoy incredible film music, Broadway hits, and a return of our collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program for The Sound of Music.”

Guests under the age of 18 continue to receive free lawn tickets for the Cleveland Orchestra concerts thanks to the Maltz Family Foundation.

Picnics will also be allowed on the grounds this summer.

