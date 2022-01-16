Family, friends, and the community in Brook Park gather to remember a 9-month-old victim of domestic violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family, friends, and community come together to wrap their arms around a Brook Park mother mourning the loss of her infant daughter, murdered at the hands of her father as part of a murder-suicide.

More than 60 people gathered and lined the home’s driveway on W. 150th for a candlelight vigil.

27-year-old Sarah Carter Smith used a walker, with help from loved ones, to make it down the stairs to a wheelchair just outside. Recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, all eyes were on the young mother who now bears the scars of a survivor of domestic violence. Her only focus on this night to honor the life of her 9-month-old baby, Alice Porter. The infant died on January 8th after she was shot and killed by her father, who then turned the gun on himself.

Prayers, a memorial of stuffed animals, and CANDLES lit the way for remembrance, hope, and healing.

All for a mother holding on tight to the hands of her 6-year-old daughter Sienna, while also holding on to the memories of little Alice.

Pastor James Beight of the Abraham Creek Baptist Church in Brook Park tells 19 News, “The community wanted to come together to show Sienna and Sarah their love. And to let them know they’re not going through this alone.”

As everyone raised their candles to the heavens for Alice, they sang the song “This Little Light of Mine,” a song that brought her young mother to tears.

Alice, a little girl forever remembered as a little light, and an angel who will guide the way to healing for the mother who gave her life.

