Former Solon Schools band director convicted of multiple sexual abuse charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Edward Kline, the former band director for Solon Schools, pleaded guilty Friday to 10 counts of gross sexual imposition and seven counts of sexual imposition for abusing some former students and student teachers.

Kline, 51, will be classified as a Tier 1 sex offender and must register with his local sheriff’s office annually for 15 years.

His teaching license will also be revoked.

Solon police began their investigation in June of 2020 for the sexual abuse of a then 12-year-old girl in September 2010.

Court documents show many of the incidents included the touching of breasts, inner thigh and buttocks.

Kline spent over a decade as a band director at Solon High School.

He resigned from the Solon City Schools District in 2018.

Kline will be sentenced on Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.