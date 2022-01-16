2 Strong 4 Bullies
Inmate dies at Cuyahoga County Jail

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died at the Cuyahoga County Jail Saturday evening, according to Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland.

According to county officials, Adam Weakley, 30, of Cleveland, was found unresponsive around 6:38 p.m.

Correction and medical staff provided emergency care before he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, said Sheriff Viland.

Weakley was pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m.

Weakley was admitted into the Cuyahoga County Jail on Jan. 12, according to Sheriff Viland.

He was arrested by Cleveland police on Sept. 8, 2020 on the charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging and burglary.

Court records show he was scheduled for a pre-trial on Jan. 18.

Sheriff Viland said Weakley’s family has been notified.

“The loss of any life is tragic and impacts so many. We offer our deepest condolences to those close to Mr. Weakley. An in-depth investigation has begun, and we will be working with our partners at MetroHealth Medical Center and the County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what occurred,” said Sheriff Viland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

