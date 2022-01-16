Jacinda Walker living out Dr.Kings’ dream in the world of STEM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Jacinda Walker is the founder of Design Explorr, their goal is to diversify the design profession through hands-on education.

“Once I graduated, I made a vow, like if I can make it through this, I would help anybody, I would help everybody,” said Walker.

Walker can be found in community centers and classrooms all over the US working with kids and opening their eyes to how creativity can be more than just a passion, but a career.

“We do digital design workshops where we do a host of activities helping individuals understand how the lack of diversity affects them, and how we can combat that and close the diversity gap,” said Walker.

Since 2014, Walker and her team have reached more than 3,900 students nationwide.

Walker has spent her life being the first. The firstborn, the first to graduate college, and now she’s the first to bring change to a field that desperately needs it, and she says it’s Dr. Kings’ perseverance that keeps her motivated and pushing forward.

“ I have found less than 50 people, 50 organizations doing this kind of work.” said Walker, “I think it’s an extra bonus that I actually get to do the work in my community, in my neighborhood, with young people that I see walking down the street, and I just wouldn’t, I couldn’t see myself doing anything different.”

Walker says if Dr. King taught her anything, it’s to push forward despite obstacles.

“Even when people didn’t agree with what you were doing. Even when people didn’t believe in what you were doing, even when you may have been a little doubtful, he still moved forward. And that kind of go-get-’em is really what I try to encourage young people to stay focused on,” said Walker.

You can learn more about the programs Walker does here.

