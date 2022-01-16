2 Strong 4 Bullies
Job fair for restaurant at JACK Thistledown Racino

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Monday, there will be a week-long job fair for positions at the Millcreek Grille restaurant located inside the JACK Thistledown Racino.

The job fair will be held at the Racino from Monday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Open positions include, cooks, sous chefs, stewards and servers.

You must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone hired will receive up to a $1,000 bonus.

Walk-ins are welcome.

