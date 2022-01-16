Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Winter Storm Watches and Warnings begin Sunday evening.

Skies will become party sunny later today but highs will top out only in the lower 20s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows around 12.

Sunday starts with mainly sunny skies before clouds increase and temperatures peak in the mid 30s.

The snow begins Sunday evening and continues throughout the night as lows slide into the mid 20s.

Highest snowfall totals will be south and east of I-71.

More snow on MLK Day will accompany highs in the mid to upper 20s.

