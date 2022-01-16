2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

(WTVG)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Winter Storm Watches and Warnings begin Sunday evening.

Skies will become party sunny later today but highs will top out only in the lower 20s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows around 12.

Sunday starts with mainly sunny skies before clouds increase and temperatures peak in the mid 30s.

The snow begins Sunday evening and continues throughout the night as lows slide into the mid 20s.

Highest snowfall totals will be south and east of I-71.

More snow on MLK Day will accompany highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County