Rock Hall reaches capacity for free tickets on MLK Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are no more free admission tickets available for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 17.

The museum was offering free tickets in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rock Hall officials said they will admit walk-up visitors if space permits on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In the Acoustic Lounge on Level 2 there is an exhibit of Black artists across the decades and Marcus Smith, the 2021 Rock Hall Resident Rocker, will perform on Level 1 at 12:45 p.m.

Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech will be playing on a 22 minute loop all day in the Forest City Theater.

Museum officials are also asking visitors to donate blood at their blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Level 0.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment at Vitalant.org/ohiodonorportal. Click donor login, choose “make an appointment” from the menu on the left, scroll to the bottom and search with group code 4975.

All donors will receive a 10% discount for the Rock Hall store.

The Rock Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

