2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Several people hurt in Geauga County buggy accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured in an early Sunday morning crash between a buggy and a van.

Middlefield firefighters said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Nauvoo Road.

According to firefighters, all of the victims were inside the buggy.

Several of them were transported to UH Geauga Medical Center. Their conditions and names have not been released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Woman crashes into telephone pole in Richmond Heights
Jacinda Walker
Jacinda Walker living out Dr.Kings’ dream in the world of STEM
Job fair for restaurant at JACK Thistledown Racino
Summit County officials have chosen to close the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Monday,...
Summit County COVID testing site closing Jan. 17, officials announce