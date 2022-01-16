Several people hurt in Geauga County buggy accident

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured in an early Sunday morning crash between a buggy and a van.

Middlefield firefighters said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Nauvoo Road.

According to firefighters, all of the victims were inside the buggy.

Several of them were transported to UH Geauga Medical Center. Their conditions and names have not been released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are handling the investigation.

