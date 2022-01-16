2 Strong 4 Bullies
“Travel is going to be treacherous”: Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm

(WTAP News)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads when the winter storm hits Northeast Ohio Sunday evening, so their plow and salt trucks have room to work.

“Travel tonight through Monday is going to be treacherous,” said Matt Bruning, with ODOT. “It’s not a lack of preparation. It’s not a lack of effort. It’s just Mother Nature will win in a snowstorm like this when we’re seeing snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour. So you’re going to have a plan ahead.”

Bruning said last winter a total of 46 plows were struck by other drivers and so far this winter seven trucks have been hit.

“All of those crashes are totally preventable. And when they happen, it really hampers our ability to get these roads cleared because we have to take that plow-out service,” said Bruning.

ODOT officials also asked people to be patient with the snow clean-up process.

“So in areas of the state where they’re expecting 10 to potentially 12 inches of snow or more, it will take us longer to get the roads cleared with that amount of snow. In areas where we maybe get a half-inch to and inch, we’ll still be out plowing and dropping salt, but it will be a much easier task to get that cleaned up and back to speed,” said Bruning.

As a reminder for winter driving, the Ohio law requires headlights to be on anytime your windshield wipers are on.

