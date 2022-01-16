Woman crashes into telephone pole in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman lost control of her car Sunday morning and crashed into a telephone pole.

According to Richmond Heights firefighters, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Richmond Road.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Richmond Heights police said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.