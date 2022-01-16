Woman crashes into telephone pole in Richmond Heights
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman lost control of her car Sunday morning and crashed into a telephone pole.
According to Richmond Heights firefighters, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Richmond Road.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
Richmond Heights police said the accident remains under investigation.
