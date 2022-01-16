Woman dies after crashing into telephone pole in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman died Sunday morning after she lost control of her car and crashed into a telephone pole.

According to Richmond Heights firefighters, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Richmond Road.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Heights police said the Richmond Heights woman was the only person in her vehicle.

Police added the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.