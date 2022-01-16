2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman shot at Bohn Tower in Downtown Cleveland

By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot at Bohn Tower downtown Saturday night.

The CMHA property is located at 1300 Superior Ave. around 6:15 pm Saturday night.

Cleveland EMS said she was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition.

There is no information if there were any arrests made.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

