11-year-old Summit County girl missing since Friday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

l’Labeth Olesky left her home around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, according to police.

Officers said the girl was seen on video leaving her apartment building in the 2500 block of Wedgewood Drive and getting into a royal blue, four-door sedan with a missing right front hubcap.

According to police, they do not know who was driving the sedan, but believe they may have traveled to Alliance.

Olesky was last seen wearing white/black yoga style pants, a dark gray hoody, gray/white top and light blue Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2530.

