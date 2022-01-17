2 Strong 4 Bullies
11-year-old Summit County girl missing since Friday

I'Labeth Olesky (Source: Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

l’Labeth Olesky left her home around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, according to police.

Officers said the girl was seen on video leaving her apartment building in the 2500 block of Wedgewood Drive and getting into a royal blue, four-door sedan with a missing right front hubcap.

According to police, they do not know who was driving the sedan, but believe they may have traveled to Alliance.

Olesky was last seen wearing white/black yoga style pants, a dark gray hoody, gray/white top and light blue Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2530.

