2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

23-year-old man is first murder victim of 2022, Akron police say

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday evening and police said he is the first murder victim of 2022.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was shot around 11:30 p.m. during a party at a home in the 600 block of Kling Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found the victim unresponsive in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland officials plan to start cleaning residential streets around noon
I-90 in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)
All RTA rail, bus services suspended due to snowy conditions
FILE
Ohio reports 19,538 new COVID-19 cases
James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on Sheffield Village murder suspect