23-year-old man is first murder victim of 2022, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday evening and police said he is the first murder victim of 2022.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was shot around 11:30 p.m. during a party at a home in the 600 block of Kling Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found the victim unresponsive in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

