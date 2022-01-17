Cleveland and Akron Schools closed Tuesday
Several other districts closed as well
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio school districts have already closed their doors for Tuesday, including Akron and Cleveland Schools, due to the winter storm that came through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Click here for the latest list of school closings.
Akron Public Schools
Alliance City SD
Central Catholic Tuscarawas Co
Claymont City SD
Cleveland Metropolitan SD
Crestview Local SD
Cuyahoga Falls City SD
Grand Valley Local SD
Indian Valley Local SD
Kent State Univ-Main
Marlington Local SD
New Philadelphia City SD
Osnaburg Local SD
Pymatuning Valley SD
Sandy Valley Local SD
Southeast Local SD
St John School-Ashtabula
Tuscarawas Valley Local SD
Wadsworth City SD
West Branch Local SD
Woodridge Local SD
