Cleveland and Akron Schools closed Tuesday

Several other districts closed as well
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio school districts have already closed their doors for Tuesday, including Akron and Cleveland Schools, due to the winter storm that came through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Click here for the latest list of school closings.

Akron Public Schools

Alliance City SD

Central Catholic Tuscarawas Co

Claymont City SD

Cleveland Metropolitan SD

Crestview Local SD

Cuyahoga Falls City SD

Grand Valley Local SD

Indian Valley Local SD

Kent State Univ-Main

Marlington Local SD

New Philadelphia City SD

Osnaburg Local SD

Pymatuning Valley SD

Sandy Valley Local SD

Southeast Local SD

St John School-Ashtabula

Tuscarawas Valley Local SD

Wadsworth City SD

West Branch Local SD

Woodridge Local SD

