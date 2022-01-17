Cleveland Clinic urges public to be safe during snowy conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As much of Northeast Ohio saw continuous snow on Monday, the Cleveland Clinic is warning people to take it easy as they deal with the extreme weather.

The Clinic is encouraging people to take the driving slow, and to not underestimate cold temperatures and icy conditions. Currently, hospitalization rates are still high in Ohio due to COVID-19, so injuries due to the cold could create a strain on the system.

