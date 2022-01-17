2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic urges public to be safe during snowy conditions

Snow can bring dangerous conditions for a variety of ways.
Snow Plow
Snow Plow(MGN)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As much of Northeast Ohio saw continuous snow on Monday, the Cleveland Clinic is warning people to take it easy as they deal with the extreme weather.

The Clinic is encouraging people to take the driving slow, and to not underestimate cold temperatures and icy conditions. Currently, hospitalization rates are still high in Ohio due to COVID-19, so injuries due to the cold could create a strain on the system.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow showers develop tonight; bitterly cold ending to the work week
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland officials plan to start cleaning residential streets around noon
SOURCE: Laketran
Laketran suspends service due to weather, road conditions
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow kicks in Monday night