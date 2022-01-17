2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland officials plan to start cleaning residential streets around noon

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland officials said they had 94 full-time workers and 24 seasonal drivers working in three shifts to get the roads cleared.

The City of Cleveland has deployed 48 trucks, 12 road raiders and 13 small plows to clear the roadways. Our crews are...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Monday, January 17, 2022

According to officials, the plow trucks should start clearing the residential streets around noon Monday.

Besides the city’s 48 full-size plows, drivers are also using 13 small plows and 12 road raiders.

