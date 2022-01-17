Cleveland officials plan to start cleaning residential streets around noon
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland officials said they had 94 full-time workers and 24 seasonal drivers working in three shifts to get the roads cleared.
According to officials, the plow trucks should start clearing the residential streets around noon Monday.
Besides the city’s 48 full-size plows, drivers are also using 13 small plows and 12 road raiders.
