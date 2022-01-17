2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will happen in 2022

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Monday the parade will happen on March 17.

The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022! The Parade Committee of the United...

Posted by Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Monday, January 17, 2022

The parade has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland said they are currently in the planning process.

Committee members added they are working with elected officials and public health officials to ensure they follow all safety protocols.

This will be the 178th annual parade.

