Driver cited for crashing into Solon police cruiser (dash camera video)
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police released dash camera video that shows the moment one of the department’s cruisers was struck during a traffic stop.
According to the police department, an officer was outside of his cruiser during a Friday night traffic stop on U.S. 422 near SOM Center Road.
The driver of a passing Chevy Equinox, identified as 31-year-old Kally Jones, of Chagrin Falls, struck the stopped cruiser from behind, police said.
There were no injuries in the crash.
According to police, Jones was issued a citation for a misdemeanor charge of improper operation while approaching a stationary public safety vehicle
