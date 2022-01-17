FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm conditions this morning; lake effect snow kicks in by tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm located in eastern Pennsylvania this morning will quickly lift towards Maine by this evening. The system is snow will continue to end from west to east. Most will see one inch or less of new snow. Around two inches of snow east of Cleveland. Strong winds northwest to west will gust around 45 mph at times. This will create blowing snow area wide. High temperatures near 30 degrees. The air mass gets cold enough this evening for lake effect snow. A northwest steering wind will lead to a multi band set up. Up to four or more inches of snow where squalls persist. Overnight temperatures dip well into the 20s. Expect lake effect snow in the area tomorrow morning, especially east of Cleveland. Up to three or more inches of additional snow where snow squalls persist. Afternoon temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range.

