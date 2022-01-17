2 Strong 4 Bullies
Laketran suspends service due to weather, road conditions

SOURCE: Laketran
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Laketran officials announced Monday afternoon they canceled all local route and Park-n-Ride services due to the bad weather and now conditions.

Officials told riders to watch for updates via their Riders Alerts.

You can subscribe to Rider Alerts by texting LAKETRAN to 440-517-8100.

If a Laketran rider needs Dial-A-Ride bus service to get home, call their service department at 440-354-6100.

