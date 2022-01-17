Laketran suspends service due to weather, road conditions

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Laketran officials announced Monday afternoon they canceled all local route and Park-n-Ride services due to the bad weather and now conditions.

Officials told riders to watch for updates via their Riders Alerts.

You can subscribe to Rider Alerts by texting LAKETRAN to 440-517-8100.

If a Laketran rider needs Dial-A-Ride bus service to get home, call their service department at 440-354-6100.

