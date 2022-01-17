Museums, libraries, businesses closing Monday due to the winter storm
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the widespread, heavy snow throughout Northeast Ohio, some businesses, museums and libraries will either be closed or have delayed openings Monday.
- Mentor Public Library--closed
- The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton---closed
- Elyria Public Library System--opening at noon
This list will be updated as closings are announced.
