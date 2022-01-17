NWS: 20 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said nearly two feet of snow has already fallen in parts of Northeast Ohio.
As of 6:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in South Madison in Geauga County with 20 inches in the last 12 hours.
Photos of the snowfall in the area were shared across social media:
Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid travel if possible because of the road conditions throughout the area.
