NWS: 20 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said nearly two feet of snow has already fallen in parts of Northeast Ohio.

As of 6:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in South Madison in Geauga County with 20 inches in the last 12 hours.

Photos of the snowfall in the area were shared across social media:

@NWSCLE 13". North side of Parma near Seven Hills. pic.twitter.com/81c16U9GaW — Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) January 17, 2022

District 3 has 116 trucks out plowing and treating the roads. Please give yourself a lot of extra time to DRIVE SLOW! Please give our drivers room to work so they can get the roads cleared you. Here's a look at I-71 at the I-271 spilt and the I-76 split. #ODOTWinter pic.twitter.com/SYPhbJOiop — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) January 17, 2022

Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid travel if possible because of the road conditions throughout the area.

