NWS: 20 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Snow in Brecksville
Snow in Brecksville
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said nearly two feet of snow has already fallen in parts of Northeast Ohio.

As of 6:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in South Madison in Geauga County with 20 inches in the last 12 hours.

INTERACTIVE MAP: NWS snowfall reports in Northeast Ohio

Photos of the snowfall in the area were shared across social media:

Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid travel if possible because of the road conditions throughout the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.


