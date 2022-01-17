2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Only those who feel it is necessary should be out on the roads’: Northeast Ohio snow emergencies issued

Snow in Medina County
Snow in Medina County(Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several sheriff’s offices declared varying levels of snow emergencies on Sunday night and Monday morning because of the hazardous winter weather.

  • Ashland County: Level 2 emergency in effect
  • Erie County: Level 1 emergency
  • Holmes County: Level 1 emergency issued
  • Huron County: Level 1 emergency in effect
  • Medina County: Level 2 emergency issued. “Only those who feel it is necessary should be out on the roads.”
  • Summit County: Level 2 emergency issued
  • Wayne County: Level 2 emergency issued

A sheriff has the ability to declare countywide snow emergencies and traffic restrictions, or close certain roads if the conditions warrant doing so.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

  • LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
  • LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
  • LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

