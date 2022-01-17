All RTA rail, bus services suspended due to snowy conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said on Monday morning that all rail line and bus services were suspended due to the winter conditions that swept through Northeast Ohio.

All rail line services have been suspended until further notice due to the severe weather conditions. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) January 17, 2022

Buses were initially only experiencing delays throughout the transit system, but the routes were later suspended, the GCRTA said.

All bus service has been temporarily suspended due to severe weather and driving conditions. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) January 17, 2022

Numerous roads and highways were impacted on Monday morning during the snow, including several that were deemed impassable.

