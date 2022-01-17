2 Strong 4 Bullies
All RTA rail, bus services suspended due to snowy conditions

I-90 in Cleveland
I-90 in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said on Monday morning that all rail line and bus services were suspended due to the winter conditions that swept through Northeast Ohio.

Buses were initially only experiencing delays throughout the transit system, but the routes were later suspended, the GCRTA said.

Numerous roads and highways were impacted on Monday morning during the snow, including several that were deemed impassable.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

