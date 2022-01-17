2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several interstates, roadways closed as Northeast Ohio motorists are urged to avoid travel in snow

Snow in downtown Cleveland
Snow in downtown Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow continued to accumulate across Northeast Ohio early Monday morning as area law enforcement agencies urged motorists to avoid travel is possible.

Northeast Ohio cities issue parking bans ahead of major winter storm

Cleveland police said there were closures in the areas of I-71 south, State Route 176, and the I-90 eastbound ramp coming into downtown Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the conditions in downtown Cleveland early Monday morning:

Independence police said I-77 and I-480 should be avoided because of the weather conditions.

Other area interstates and roads were also impacted with the accumulating snow and cutting winds.

Attention morning commuters: Please avoid the 480/77 interchange in Independence if possible! Multiples vehicles are...

Posted by Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation said over 1,000 plow trucks were out across the state maintaining travelways.

This story will be updated.

Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
