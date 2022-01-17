Several interstates, roadways closed as Northeast Ohio motorists are urged to avoid travel in snow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow continued to accumulate across Northeast Ohio early Monday morning as area law enforcement agencies urged motorists to avoid travel is possible.
Cleveland police said there were closures in the areas of I-71 south, State Route 176, and the I-90 eastbound ramp coming into downtown Cleveland.
Here’s a look at the conditions in downtown Cleveland early Monday morning:
Independence police said I-77 and I-480 should be avoided because of the weather conditions.
Other area interstates and roads were also impacted with the accumulating snow and cutting winds.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said over 1,000 plow trucks were out across the state maintaining travelways.
This story will be updated.
