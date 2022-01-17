Several interstates, roadways closed as Northeast Ohio motorists are urged to avoid travel in snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow continued to accumulate across Northeast Ohio early Monday morning as area law enforcement agencies urged motorists to avoid travel is possible.

Cleveland police said there were closures in the areas of I-71 south, State Route 176, and the I-90 eastbound ramp coming into downtown Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the conditions in downtown Cleveland early Monday morning:

Independence police said I-77 and I-480 should be avoided because of the weather conditions.

Other area interstates and roads were also impacted with the accumulating snow and cutting winds.

It's continuing to snow in the eastern half of the state, especially in NE Ohio. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, plan ahead for snowy roads and allow a lot of extra travel time. Also, give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter https://t.co/BLRPTu1Og4 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 17, 2022

Please avoid any unnecessary travel. The ramps to and from US 422 are impassable. ODOT is trying to keep up with the highways, and our Service Department is working non-stop to keep the surface streets open. If you can, please stay off the roads. — Solon Police Department (@SolonPolice) January 17, 2022

Attention morning commuters: Please avoid the 480/77 interchange in Independence if possible! Multiples vehicles are... Posted by Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation said over 1,000 plow trucks were out across the state maintaining travelways.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.