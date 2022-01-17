2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strangers help dig stranded motorists from downtown Cleveland’s snow-filled streets

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a familiar sight in downtown Cleveland on Monday morning: A countless number of cars, buses, and other vehicles stranded in the middle of the roadways because of the snow accumulation.

19 News reporting crews spoke to several strangers in the downtown area who helped push, dig, and even sweep other motorists that they didn’t even know out of the snow.

“Everyone I see getting out of their cars and just trying to help each other, complete strangers,” one volunteer said.

Police throughout Northeast Ohio urged individuals to stay at home and off the roads if possible because of travel and weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

