Strangers help dig stranded motorists from downtown Cleveland’s snow-filled streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a familiar sight in downtown Cleveland on Monday morning: A countless number of cars, buses, and other vehicles stranded in the middle of the roadways because of the snow accumulation.

19 News reporting crews spoke to several strangers in the downtown area who helped push, dig, and even sweep other motorists that they didn’t even know out of the snow.

“Everyone I see getting out of their cars and just trying to help each other, complete strangers,” one volunteer said.

Police throughout Northeast Ohio urged individuals to stay at home and off the roads if possible because of travel and weather conditions.

