U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on Sheffield Village murder suspect

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals said the man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend outside the Sheffield Village McDonald’s is their Fugitive of the Week.

According to Sheffield Village police, James Kimbrough III shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Milenna Lopez (woio)

Police said Lopez, who was a manager at the restaurant, was on break and sitting in her vehicle when Kimbrough approached and shot her.

Kimbrough then fled the scene and remains on the loose.

His last known address is near the 3000 block of Caroline Avenue in Lorain.

U.S. Marshals said Kimbrough should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

