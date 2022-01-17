Winter Storm moves into Northeast Ohio making for dangerous travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy, wet snow began to fall in Northeast Ohio hours earlier than predicted on Sunday night in Portage and Summit Counties, as the threat for even more snow increased with a winter storm warning in Cleveland.

Jerry Chamber of Twinsburg made sure to fill up the gas tank of his large truck just as the flakes began to fly and the roads were already covered with snow, “This is just from not even a half-hour, so it’s coming down pretty good.”

Drivers say they want to be in the driver’s seat to take on this winter storm and were lining up to fill up their gas tanks and check the pressure in their tires, all to make sure they can go no matter how much it snows.

Motorist Steven Arendash who lives near Macedonia, said, “I just want to be prepared for the snow.”

The snow could fall at a half-an-inch an hour, according to Reliable Snow Plowing Specialists. They say this will likely be the biggest snowfall of the season. Vice-President Doug Beigie says they’ve been preparing for four days, thanks to 19 Weather ALERT days, “I think it’s going to be pretty bad.”

“So, Canton, who usually doesn’t get a lot (of snow) probably looking at a 12 to 14-inch storm,” Beigie said.

Reliable Snow Plowing even had blizzard contingency equipment ready just in case and says even with all the planning; weather is unpredictable because the path of the storm can change at any time, “That line is really fine on I-77. Right now and depending on which way the winds waiver a little bit - either increase a little bit or decrease a little bit.”

The best advice during this winter storm, steer clear of hitting the roads if possible over the next 24 hours, Beigie from Reliable says, “Stay home, enjoy your movie, make some good hot soup and ride the storm.”

