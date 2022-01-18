2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs win a fifth-straight game

Darius Garland wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes against Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) in the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes against Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cavaliers won their fifth-straight game against the Nets on Monday beating Brooklyn, 114-107.

Darius Garland continued to impress as he notched a team-high 22 points with 12 points. Isaac Okoro had 15 points while Jarrett Allen had 14 points with 10 rebounds. The Cavs had 6 players in double digits.

It was announced during the game that Garland won Eastern Conference Player of the Week as well. Garland led the Cavaliers to an NBA-best 4-0 record this past week, will all four victories occurring on the road against Western Conference opponents. The third-year guard posted a double-double in three games, including one triple-double performance, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists

