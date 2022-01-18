Cavs win a fifth-straight game
Darius Garland wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cavaliers won their fifth-straight game against the Nets on Monday beating Brooklyn, 114-107.
Darius Garland continued to impress as he notched a team-high 22 points with 12 points. Isaac Okoro had 15 points while Jarrett Allen had 14 points with 10 rebounds. The Cavs had 6 players in double digits.
It was announced during the game that Garland won Eastern Conference Player of the Week as well. Garland led the Cavaliers to an NBA-best 4-0 record this past week, will all four victories occurring on the road against Western Conference opponents. The third-year guard posted a double-double in three games, including one triple-double performance, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists
