Cavs win a fifth-straight game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cavaliers won their fifth-straight game against the Nets on Monday beating Brooklyn, 114-107.

"We know we can dig down and get somewhere...our guys believe they can beat anybody" @cavs #letemknow @cleveland19news — Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) January 17, 2022

Darius Garland continued to impress as he notched a team-high 22 points with 12 points. Isaac Okoro had 15 points while Jarrett Allen had 14 points with 10 rebounds. The Cavs had 6 players in double digits.

It was announced during the game that Garland won Eastern Conference Player of the Week as well. Garland led the Cavaliers to an NBA-best 4-0 record this past week, will all four victories occurring on the road against Western Conference opponents. The third-year guard posted a double-double in three games, including one triple-double performance, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists

