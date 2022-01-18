2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland family asking for help in finding missing dog

Cleveland Man asking for help in finding stolen dog.
Cleveland Man asking for help in finding stolen dog.(NA)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mike Potts’ service dog Jackson went missing last week. Video shows the dog being walked away by a man in a blue shirt, someone Potts says is a door dasher who often works in the area.

According to Potts, Jackson has tags on him and is a trusting dog. Jackson went missing when he walked out of the back of Pitts’ building and filled out a police report.

He is offering a $1,000 reward, no questions asked, to anyone who can return the dog.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

