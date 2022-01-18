Cleveland family asking for help in finding missing dog
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mike Potts’ service dog Jackson went missing last week. Video shows the dog being walked away by a man in a blue shirt, someone Potts says is a door dasher who often works in the area.
According to Potts, Jackson has tags on him and is a trusting dog. Jackson went missing when he walked out of the back of Pitts’ building and filled out a police report.
He is offering a $1,000 reward, no questions asked, to anyone who can return the dog.
