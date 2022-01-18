2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mass COVID-19 test center to close

COVID testing site at the W.O. Walker building in Cleveland's University Circle
COVID testing site at the W.O. Walker building in Cleveland's University Circle
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mass COVID-19 test site located at the Walker Center in Cleveland is set to close on Sunday, Jan. 23 due to decreasing demand and to help with increasing needs in southern Ohio, according to a press release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine office.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Ohio National Guard have been working collaboratively with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to operate the site that opened on Dec. 21 and has tested nearly 25,000 people.

Guard members will be deployed to testing locations in several Southeastern Ohio communities, including Athens, Pomeroy, and Jackson.

National Guard Supported Testing Locations

As of today, the Guard is currently supporting or is preparing to support the following testing locations:

  • Athens: (Holzer) 2131 E. State St., Athens.
  • Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton.
  • Chillicothe: Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe.
  • Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Rd., Mason.
  • Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati.
  • Cincinnati: UC Health, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati.
  • Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.
  • Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus.
  • Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton.
  • Gallipolis: (Holzer) 2881 State Route 160, Gallipolis.
  • Jackson: (Holzer) 500 Burlington Rd., Jackson.
  • Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield.
  • Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee.
  • Pomeroy: (Holzer) 88 East Memorial Dr., Pomeroy.
  • Springboro: Dayton Children’s Hospital Springboro COVID-19 testing site, 3300 W. Tech Road, Springboro.
  • Toledo: UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Ave., Toledo.
  • Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville.

