Cleveland officials insist snowplows are on their way to residential streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland insists plows are making their way to residential streets after more than a foot of snow fell in parts of the city.

There have been several complaints on social media about the process.

Appears a city plow made some contact with a parked vehicle on West 112th near Detroit Ave. crews still trying to clear roads. pic.twitter.com/rKxNiZWSKg — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 17, 2022

Early Monday, the city released the following statement:

“All of the City’s snow removal equipment is in use: 48 trucks, 12 road raiders and 13 small plows. There are 94 seasonal and 29 full-time drivers across 3 shifts to make traveling as safe as possible. Our crews are working diligently to clear the main roads first with the plan to start clearing residential streets around noon.”

By late Monday night, many streets had not yet been plowed.

“It’s a big job. There are over 10,000 streets in Cleveland,” said councilman Charles Slife. “I’d just ask people to be patient, to understand this was a big one.”

Live in Ward 17? Let me know if a plow has made it to your street? https://t.co/XDbxkyo511



Follow along as we track plowing progress here: https://t.co/mqpdORqleY — Charles Slife (@ADayInTheSlife) January 17, 2022

For a second consecutive night, the city put a parking ban into effect on snow emergency routes. Cars parked on those routes, which are clearly marked by posted signs, are subject to ticketing and towing.

The ban is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.